Bond market needs a friendly RBI after getting sledgehammered by Budget

That said, the supply of bonds is formidable and will require an expanded pool of investors. New investment muscle can only be provided by either foreign investors or the RBI. Foreign investors have been reluctant to buy Indian bonds so far in FY21 and a change of attitude may not be immediately forthcoming. Sans inclusion in global indices, India’s bond market cannot attract large dollar funds just like peers. That leaves us with the RBI again. While the central bank has indicated it will walk the path towards normalisation, the steps are likely to be slow and small.