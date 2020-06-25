Bond market warms up to NBFCs but Franklin Templeton's troubles echo

While the issuance volume may suggest so, a broad easing of borrowing conditions is still absent. An issuer with government ownership is best placed to raise cheap money. Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation have seen their cost of borrowings plummet given their quasi-sovereign status. The AAA-rated non-bank lenders too have gotten the benefit of falling yields. But it is still tough for those rated lower. Moreover, investors have become more discerning in their purchases. Credit ratings have become just a single input while other parameters have gained importance in decisions. “Rating is for compliance and there is some guidance too. Now investors are looking more closely at balance sheets than they were before," said a bond trader requesting anonymity.