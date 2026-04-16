Bosch gets pumped up with group company acquisition. Can it drive a valuation re-rating?

“The acquisition is likely to be value-accretive from both an EPS and return-ratio standpoint, supported by the limited equity dilution and substantial cash deployment,” UBS Securities India said in a report on 8 April, adding that the transaction’s implied FY25 EV/Ebitda multiple of 10.6 is meaningfully lower than Endurance Technologies’ FY25 EV/Ebitda of about 21x and also its one-year forward EV/Ebitda of about 14x.