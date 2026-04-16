Bosch Ltd’s shares have been on a roll this month. The auto component company’s stock is up almost 30% so far in April from the 2026-year-to-date low of ₹28,745 apiece on 30 March.
Bosch gets pumped up with group company acquisition. Can it drive a valuation re-rating?
SummaryBosch Ltd's shares surged nearly 30% in April after a low in March. The planned acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India is expected to enhance its offerings and improve EPS. The deal, valued at ₹9,069 crore, is funded through internal accruals, maintaining Bosch's debt-free status.
Bosch Ltd’s shares have been on a roll this month. The auto component company’s stock is up almost 30% so far in April from the 2026-year-to-date low of ₹28,745 apiece on 30 March.
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