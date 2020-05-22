Bosch: Q4 results portray that there's more pain before any gain

Bosch Ltd’s shares rose 2.4% despite reporting weak March quarter (Q4FY20) results. Investors believe Bosch is among those component makers that would gain from the auto sector’s transition to BS-VI emission norms. Revenues are expected to ramp up on the back of higher “content per vehicle". Note that a few months ago, the firm had stated that BS-VI will open up new projects worth ₹24,000 crore that will fructify in the coming years.

According to Bharat Gianani, auto sector analyst, Sharekhan, the 18% year-on-year (yoy) drop in net sales in Q4 was far lower than the drop in volumes of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which reflects higher content per vehicle. Net sales at ₹2,236.9 crore was slightly better than the Street’s forecast.

Be that as it may, short-term pain for global auto component suppliers due to prolonged auto sector slowdown after the covid-19 pandemic is inevitable. Weak demand is bound to hurt profitability in the quarters to come.

In Q4 too, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell by 380 basis points yoy to 15.3%. As a result, Ebitda too was 34% lower yoy, though it beat the Street’s estimates.

Be that as it may, the quarter’s financials bore the brunt of Bosch’s adaptation to current technological changes.Reported net profit fell 80% yoy to ₹81 crore on account of an exceptional charge of ₹297 crore from asset impairment due to ongoing restructuring and transformational projects. Adjusted for this, the net profit of ₹377 crore was ahead of Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹234 crore.

Notwithstanding its small exposure to the mobility business segment, Bosch’s performance has largely toed the line of the domestic auto sector. Although the management reiterates gains in BS-VI era, it is certain that it would take several years to return to the peak performance of 2018. Bosch's capital expenditure is expected to drop 30-40% in FY21.

A note by ICICI Securities Ltd said that growth prospects are subdued due to covid-19 disruption and the expectation of a delayed revival in the commercial vehicle space.

In this grim backdrop, the silver lining for investors is that the stock trades at about 24 times the FY22 estimated earnings, which is lower than the decade’s average of 31 times earnings.

