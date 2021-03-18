Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ) stock has corrected more than 5% in the last two trading sessions. Analysts attribute this to investors’ disappointment with the company’s dividend. The Street had been banking on a generous dividend payout after the recent asset sales by the company. BPCL recently approved the divestment of its entire 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for ₹9,876 crores to a consortium of Oil India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and the Government of Assam. It also sold treasury shares worth more than Rs5000 crore held by the BPCL Trust .

The company has however chosen to declare an interim dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share, which amounts to a payout of around Rs1100 crore. Of course, part of the proceeds of the NRL divestment was meant to be used for the equity stake purchase in Bharat Oman Refineries Limited ( ₹2399.6 crore for 36.62% stake sale). Nevertheless even after adjusting for this, investors were a dividend of up to ₹30 a share. The company still has large cash in hand, say analysts.

However, analysts add that the treasury share sale, NRL divestment and acquisition of Oman Oil’s stake in Bina refinery is all in preparation for the BPCL divestment. This will lead to greater value unlocking for investors, than a one-off dividend.

Apart from divestment, the fundamentals of the company too remain strong, as marketing margins remain firm despite rising crude prices. Also, fuel demand has continued to grow.

Reports suggest sales of petrol and diesel by public sector companies rose 5.3% and 7.4% YoY, respectively during the first half of March. Further analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd say that “As per Q3FY21 numbers for petrol/diesel market share, BPCL gained 7bps/35bps market share respectively."

Analysts at Credit Suisse say there is ample scope for value accretion post disinvestment, as the acquirer can boost steady state EBITDA by $450 million-plus. This hinges on the potential acquirer being able to reduce refining costs, increase the productivity of marketing outlets, and increase non-fuel revenues. “The stock should re-rate as BPCL gains market share from IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd) and non-fuel revenues typically command higher multiple" added analysts at Credit Suisse.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via