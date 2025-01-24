BPCL: Weak refining weighs on Q3, spotlight on capex, debt ahead
Summary
- Despite a strong Q3FY25 with a 37% rise in net profit, BPCL faces challenges as refining margins slide and Russian crude procurement faces uncertainty. The marketing segment offers some relief, but ongoing capex and global supply pressures leave investors cautious.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) reported 21% year-on-year growth in Ebitda for the December quarter (Q3FY25), thanks to lower crude oil prices, compared to a 65% decline in H1FY25. The state-run oil refining and marketing company’s Q3 net profit rose 37%, but fell short of analysts' expectations due to reduced procurement from Russia and refining margins that came in below forecasts.