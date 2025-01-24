BPCL: Weak refining weighs on Q3, spotlight on capex, debt ahead

Sure, overall margin could have been better, but lower procurement of crude oil from Russia, which is available at a discount of around $3 per barrel, weighed on performance. There is near-term uncertainty with regard to supplies from Russia. BPCL’s management indicated in the call that the share of Russian crude in overall crude sourcing mix is fixed for January and February, but could drop to about 20% in March (31% in Q3FY25 and 32% in Q2FY25). This could put pressure on near-term refining margin even as the marketing business may benefit from stable retail prices.