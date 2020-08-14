Last month, shares of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) had increased by about 25% in just four trading days on renewed expectations about its privatization. News reports suggested that many firms intended to participate in the bidding process, which boosted sentiments. But with the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) extended to September-end, the BPCL stock has cooled off a bit. Still, BPCL shares are 12% up since mid-July.

Meanwhile, the company's shares declined by about 2% on Friday after June quarter results announcement. To be sure, BPCL’s last quarter net profit was better than Bloomberg’s consensus estimates. During the pandemic crisis when firms are struggling to earn revenues, let alone eke out a profit, BPCL’s 93% year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs2076 crore brings comfort. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 80% to Rs3915 crore.

BPCL’s marketing segment did well owing to robust margins even though volumes declined. Plus, marketing segment had an inventory gain. But the refining segment suffered owing to subdued margins.

“BPCL’s marketing segment can be expected to outshine the refining business for the rest of FY21 as well. While marketing margins have come off from their April and May highs, they still remain lucrative," said Probal Sen, senior vice-president at Centrum Broking Ltd. Sen added, “The only main worry would be if the pace of recovery is slower than expected and accordingly, volumes are hit more."

Meanwhile, refining business outlook is grim and depends on improvement in global demand. Currently, subdued demand is leading to lower margins for the refining industry.

Meanwhile, the divestment process is expected to complete by March 2021 and news flow on the same would be key for the BPCL stock. Some analysts think meeting that timeline is a tall ask. According to Amit Shah, head of research at BNP Paribas India, “Multiple clarifications would be required by the potential buyer or a group of buyers before they decide to put in their bid. We think this will be a time-consuming process, one in which the potential acquirers have no sense of urgency as would not be the case with the Indian government, which is keen on the sale of BPCL this fiscal."

Shah added there would also need to be clarity on headcount reduction, sale of real estate and other unvalued upsides for BPCL which result in asset valuation being higher than equity valuation of the company. “We are of the opinion that such assurances would be hard to come by and also not something we would want to bet on," says Shah.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated