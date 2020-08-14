BPCL sails through Q1FY21; divestment news flow key for the stock

Meanwhile, the divestment process is expected to complete by March 2021 and news flow on the same would be key for the BPCL stock. Some analysts think meeting that timeline is a tall ask. According to Amit Shah, head of research at BNP Paribas India, “Multiple clarifications would be required by the potential buyer or a group of buyers before they decide to put in their bid. We think this will be a time-consuming process, one in which the potential acquirers have no sense of urgency as would not be the case with the Indian government, which is keen on the sale of BPCL this fiscal."