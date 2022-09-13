For multiplexes, Brahmastra alone can’t win battle2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Multiplexes have felt the heat of the boycott Bollywood trend as audiences reject poor content
Shares of multiplex chains PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd were down 5% each on Friday, a day when Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva released. Investors were nervous amid mixed reviews for the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. However, reports now indicate that the box office collections have improved, breaching the key ₹100 crore mark. By Tuesday, shares of both companies recouped the losses and were just slightly lower than where they were before the film’s release.