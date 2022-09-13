For multiplexes, Brahmastra alone can’t win battle

Meanwhile, PVR and Inox stocks would also be on investors’ radar for their merger, which is expected to bring synergy benefits. However, a sustained long-term improvement in earnings performance of multiplex chains depends on consumers’ behaviour. It is important for audiences to redevelop the habit of watching movies in theatres, instead of OTT platforms, according to Edelweiss Securities Ltd. “In the wake of a dry run in July and August, PVR and Inox face potential cuts in full-year FY23 estimates, by us as well as Street," said an Edelweiss report dated 12 September. So far in FY23, shares of PVR and Inox are down by 1-2.5%, while the Nifty 500 index has risen by 5.2%. For now, both the stocks could be on a weak footing.