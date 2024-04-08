Brent at $90: Has China's recovery triggered worry for India?

A significant pick-up in China’s industrial production has led to a surge in commodity prices. China’s industrial production grew 7% in the first two months of 2024, a notable rise from the 4.6% growth seen in the whole of 2023.

It is highly likely that China’s crude oil consumption has risen in line with the growth in its industrial production, which is reflected in the rise in Brent crude oil prices.

From the low of $73 a barrel seen on 12 December, Brent crude oil prices have jumped to around $90 currently. Prices have gained nearly 7% in the last fortnight alone, which is a big worry for an import-dependent country like India.

Even for oil-producing companies – Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and Oil India Ltd – the upside could be limited as there is a fear that the government might raise windfall tax in response to higher crude prices.

Though high crude oil prices augur well for the biofuel manufacturing industry, ethanol manufacturers may not get any immediate boost in the form of an upward revision in prices. Leaving aside higher prices for ethanol, even volume growth prospects are sometimes clouded by the availability of raw material owing to the food versus fuel debate.

The future belongs to the bio-fuel made from multi-feedstock plants, which can operate using multiple sources such as sugarcane, corn, and maize as raw material. Praj Industries Ltd, which is in the business of providing technology and engineering for the multi-feed based biofuel plant, for example, is a company that can benefit from this trend.

Still, the moot question remains: Are bio-fuels losing relevance with the advent of electric vehicles? While electric vehicles are being promoted as an environment-friendly option to traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines, some analysts think otherwise.

“EVs are not an immediate solution for India, biofuel is. Ethanol is available here and now. EVs may not be as cheap and environment friendly, if we include the environmental cost of batteries and electricity (still mostly from coal!) and the cost of charging infrastructure," says Vikram Suryavanshi, analyst at Phillip Capital.

Praj with its leadership in biofuel technology should benefit from upcoming opportunities in bio-energy with a global push for a sustainable environment. The company has a strong balance sheet with net cash of around ₹640 crore and a scalable business model. Based on FY26 estimated earnings by Phillip Capital, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25x.