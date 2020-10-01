Brief relief on FY21 borrowing but bond market frets on medium term fiscal path

Fiscal year 2020-21 promises to be a brutal year for the government and the bond market. The gross borrowing this year is pegged at an unprecedented ₹12 trillion. On Wednesday, the government kept this borrowing figure unchanged against worries of extra borrowing for FY21. But bond yields have at best slipped by 2-3 basis points today, a sign that the market is not entirely convinced. That is because the shape of the government’s finances do not give confidence to the market. Analysts at Nomura noted that the government faces a financing shortfall. “Assuming the quarterly gross issuance of T-Bills is unchanged into Q4 FY21, this would leave a financing shortfall of ₹3 trillion (1.5% of GDP) based on our projected financing requirement," they wrote in a note. “Indeed, with the borrowing calendar ending by January 2021, there is still scope for some additional borrowing in February-March 2021; if auction sizes are maintained, they could raise an additional ₹1.08 trillion per month from g-sec issuance."