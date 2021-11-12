Brigade Enterprise reports decent earnings in Q2, debt declines

Another comforting factor for investors in this stock is the company's collections that were strong at ₹937 crore, up 75% y-o-y. Operating cash flow at ₹213 crore, rose 17% y-o-y. As a result, sequentially, its overall gross debt reduced by ₹93 crore and real estate debt reduced by ₹122 crore. Net debt declined by around Rs87 crore compared to the previous quarter. Reduction in debt has led to an improvement in the key net debt/equity ratio from 1.27 times in Q2FY21 to 0.83 times in Q2FY22. Further, akin to peers, the company is also witnessing a steady fall in cost of debt from 9.23% in 2QFY21 to 7.94% in 2QFY22.

