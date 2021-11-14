Real estate developer Brigade Enterprise Ltd has made an impressive comeback from the disruption led by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the September quarter, its residential segment saw robust booking with sales volumes of 1.31 million square feet (msf), up 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) with sales value improving by 44% y-o-y to ₹830 crore. During the quarter, the company launched 0.48 msf and 2.18 msf is in the pipeline.

Its rental portfolio is also steadily reviving with revenue rising 64% y-o-y to ₹136 crore. There are strong signs of revival as tenants partially resume office, according to the company’s management. Revival is supported by increased enquiries, physical site inspections and market closures. There is demand for larger spaces, but mid-sized ones are more active in the market, said the management. The overall sales consumption of its retail vertical recovered to 90% of pre-covid levels of FY20.

Within the hospitality segment, occupancies rose in the September quarter and stood at 45% compared to 23% in Q1FY22 and average room rate increased by 12% in Q2FY22, as compared to the previous quarter.

Shares of the company reacted positively to the earnings and ended Friday’s trading session up around 2.5% on the NSE at ₹502. Another comforting factor for investors in this stock is the company’s collections were strong at ₹937 crore, up 75% y-o-y and operating cashflow at ₹213 crore, rose 17% y-o-y.

As a result, sequentially, the firm’s overall gross debt reduced by ₹93 crore and real estate debt reduced by ₹122 crore. Net debt declined by around ₹87 crore compared to the previous quarter. Reduction in debt has led to an improvement in the key net debt/equity ratio from 1.27 times in Q2FY21 to 0.83 times in Q2FY22.

Further, akin to peers, the company is also witnessing a steady fall in cost of debt from 9.23% in Q2FY21 to 7.94% in Q2FY22.

