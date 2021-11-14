Brigade Enterprise reports decent earnings in Sep qtr

Its rental portfolio is also steadily reviving with revenue rising 64% y-o-y to ₹136 crore. There are strong signs of revival as tenants partially resume office, according to the company’s management. Revival is supported by increased enquiries, physical site inspections and market closures. There is demand for larger spaces, but mid-sized ones are more active in the market, said the management. The overall sales consumption of its retail vertical recovered to 90% of pre-covid levels of FY20.