Realty company Brigade Enterprises has had a dull first half of FY27 (H1FY27) with sales volumes down 28% year-on-year. Pre-sales fell 8% year-on-year to ₹2,888 crore in H1 versus FY27 target of ₹9,000 crore. But visibility is improving as new launches accelerate. Last week, Brigade unveiled the first phase of Brigade Autograph in Whitefield, East Bengaluru—a premium integrated residential development project of about 40 acres.
Realty company Brigade Enterprises has had a dull first half of FY27 (H1FY27) with sales volumes down 28% year-on-year. Pre-sales fell 8% year-on-year to ₹2,888 crore in H1 versus FY27 target of ₹9,000 crore. But visibility is improving as new launches accelerate. Last week, Brigade unveiled the first phase of Brigade Autograph in Whitefield, East Bengaluru—a premium integrated residential development project of about 40 acres.
Channel checks by PL Capital indicated a strong response to this launch and potential to contribute ₹2,000-2,500 crore to Q3FY27 pre-sales. “This provides healthy visibility on achieving the balance H2FY27 pre-sales target of ₹6,100 crore, supported by the upcoming launch pipeline across North Bengaluru (~0.6msf), Chennai (~1msf) and Hyderabad (~1msf) in H2FY27,” added the PL report.
Launch momentum
Brigade sees new launches and sales in existing projects supporting pre-sales ahead. For H2FY27, Brigade has planned 7 msf launches worth ₹7,600 crore gross development value or revenue potential across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mysore.
The management maintains residential demand has not been impacted by repo rate hike or by IT-sector job cuts, as GCC hiring continues to absorb talent. Its Bengaluru launches are largely in ₹1–1.5 crore ticket range, with the rest around ₹2 crore and nearly 20% of projects, at ₹3 crore. Nuvama Research expects Brigade’s likely pivot towards the mid-income segment in its upcoming launches to address soft volumes/sales velocity.
However, interest rates are likely to rise further, making home loans dearer, so its impact on the mid-income segment should be tracked. Brigade’s investments in business development/acquiring land bank acquisitions augur well for long-term growth, but its elevated debt amid rising interest rates can be a concern.
Net debt rose sequentially at Q2FY27-end to ₹2,088 from ₹1,541 crore. Net debt/equity rose to 0.31x from 0.26x. Borrowing cost remained flat sequentially at 7.6% but faces upside risks. Given its capex plans, the office segment's debt is expected to grow, while the residential segment will remain self-funded. Brigade is pushing the pedal on timely new launches, but investors are not impressed yet. The stock is down 14% so far in 2026, while the Nifty Realty index has posted positive returns.