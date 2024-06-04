Brigade Enterprises gears up for FY25 with thrust on commercial segment
Summary
- Investors need to watch out for geographical concentration risk as the majority of Brigade’s projects are in the Bengaluru market
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd concluded FY24 on a solid note with strong performance across business verticals. Pre-sales or bookings in the residential segment surged 46% year-on-year to ₹6,012.5 crore. New launches and sustaining sales momentum in ongoing projects translated into highest ever collections of ₹5,915.1 crore in FY24.