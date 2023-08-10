Brigade's residential biz poised for solid growth with robust FY24 launches
Summary
- In FY24, Brigade is eyeing the launch of a whopping 7.5 million square feet in the residential segment, with a gross development value potential of ₹6,000 crore
Real estate major Brigade Enterprises Ltd reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its pre-sales, or bookings, at ₹9,960 crore for the June ended quarter (Q1FY24). Pre-sales were, however, fell 33% sequentially in the absence of new project launches during the period.