Brigade's residential biz poised for solid growth with robust FY24 launches

Its hospitality business saw a sequential moderation in its average room rate owing to seasonality, which according to analysts is in-line with industry trends. In the annuity portfolio, leasing trends in non-SEZs continued to improve, but SEZs leasing was muted. Developments related to the Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill are crucial here. Further, the company is looking at expanding the business portfolio by foraying into warehousing and logistics and data centre verticals.