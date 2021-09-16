Bringing auto fuels under GST is easier said than done

Levying GST on petroleum products has been a bone of contention between the states and the central government since GST was introduced in 2017. This is because each state has its own tax structure for taxing these products. Due to this, the current tax structure on petroleum products has led to multiple taxes, making prices in India among the highest worldwide. Currently, petrol and diesel are sold at around ₹101 per litre and around ₹88 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.