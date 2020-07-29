Opportunity knocks but once. And one opportunity that arose due to covid-19 disruption was the spike in demand for packaged food. In that sense Nestle India Ltd has missed the boat but Britannia Industries Ltd has not. Nestle’s June quarter year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue growth of 2% falls short of Street estimates, which were fairly toned down. In contrast, Britannia’s 26.4% revenue growth was slightly better than Street’s optimistic estimates following the company’s indications prior to the results that the quarter was shaping up well.

Nestle maintains its sales were adversely impacted due to the covid-19 induced lockdown, leading to production disruption across factories. Further, demand in "out of home" channel saw a considerable decline. Domestic sales contributed 95.6% of operating revenues and increased by 2.6% over the same period last year.

As such, the food and beverage segments of Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ITC Ltd too performed well during the June quarter. “Given this (a strong March quarter) and in view of Nestle’s portfolio and execution strength, we hadn’t expected any supply-chain issues; to that extent, supply chain issues in Maggi surprised," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 28 July..

The broking firm added, “We note that other FMCG companies smartly leveraged third party distribution (including startups), rationalized SKUs to drive cost savings and cut down on trade incentives/promotions (aided gross margins). Nestle’s higher urban salience hurt as well."

Meanwhile, Nestle’s e-commerce channel increased by a smart 122% in the June quarter and now contributes 3.6% to domestic sales.

Overall, to some extent, better earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) performance offset the muted revenue growth. Nestle’s Ebitda margin expanded by almost 80 basis points to 24.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. A sharp decline in other expenses helped Ebitda. This looks good considering gross margin declined by about 180 basis points owing to inflation in dairy inputs.

But weak revenue growth disappoints more and the shares were trading more than 2% lower in early trade on Wednesday. Nestle’s financial year ends in December and the June quarter is its second.

The company has restored its eight factories almost to their pre-covid manufacturing capabilities. It will be interesting to watch the extent to which Nestle can off set the loss of demand it incurred in the first half of 2020. Even so, the stock’s expensive valuations leave little room for upside. Currently, Nestle’s shares trade at a valuation multiple of 77 times trailing twelve months earnings, far higher than other peers.

