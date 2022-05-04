BENGALURU/MUMBAI : On Wednesday, when the benchmark Nifty50 index fell by 2.3%, shares of Britannia Industries Ltd closed 3.5% higher. In early trading hours, the stock had risen nearly 10% before giving up the gains amid a fall in the broader markets. Investors are pleased with Britannia’s mid–single-digit volume growth in the March quarter (Q4FY22). This came at a time rural demand was muted and the company hiked prices to beat high costs.

View Full Image Good bite

“Volume growth seems to be holding on despite sharp price increases of about 11.5%, driven two-thirds by grammage cuts in convenience price-point packs (about 40% of sales) and one-third by maximum retail price increases," said analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 3 May. In effect, consolidated operating revenue rose by 15.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹3,508 crore.

Perhaps, that’s where the good news ends, for now. Costs pressures are biting hard. In Q4, according to Britannia’s presentation, the relevant commodities for it, such as flour, refined palm oil, sugar, cashew, saw an overall average inflation of 17%.

Higher input costs meant a dip in the gross margin by 243 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 38%. One basis point is 0.01%. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins dropped at a slower pace of 66 bps y-o-y to 15.5% aided by lower staff costs.

If prices of commodities remain at the same level, the company expects a further 10% hike as the increases taken so far have not kept pace with inflation, the management said in the post-earnings call. This could weigh on demand, which may lead to down trading. The company does not see inflationary pressures abating soon. It also expects grammage cuts to be higher than levels seen in FY22.

It is encouraging that Britannia’s market share increased by 80 bps in the last two years. It is gaining market share from smaller regional companies and also from its competitors, the management said. That said, investors should track the company’s entry into new segments and growth trajectory in adjacent businesses.

However, despite Wednesday’s rise, Britannia’s shares are down about 6% in CY22 so far, underperforming the Nifty FMCG. Bloomberg data shows that the stock is trading at nearly 44 times estimated earnings for FY23, which is not too pricey, though cost pressures may keep significant upsides at bay. “The stock may continue to underperform its benchmark index unless inflation cools off significantly, or rural demand shows solid improvement. Until then, a rerating is unlikely. That said, the stock should outperform FMCG peers given a better growth trajectory over FY22-24E," said Himanshu Nayyar, lead analyst, institutional equities, Yes Securities.