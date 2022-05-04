Investors watch out for Britannia’s entry into new segments

However, despite Wednesday’s rise, Britannia’s shares are down about 6% in CY22 so far, underperforming the Nifty FMCG. Bloomberg data shows that the stock is trading at nearly 44 times estimated earnings for FY23, which is not too pricey, though cost pressures may keep significant upsides at bay. “The stock may continue to underperform its benchmark index unless inflation cools off significantly, or rural demand shows solid improvement. Until then, a rerating is unlikely. That said, the stock should outperform FMCG peers given a better growth trajectory over FY22-24E," said Himanshu Nayyar, lead analyst, institutional equities, Yes Securities.