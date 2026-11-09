Persistent cost inflation delays the treat for Britannia investors

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries’ tussle with input-cost inflation continues despite pricing action. Going by the September quarter (Q2FY27) management commentary, a near-term respite is not in sight, given dearer raw materials such as sugar, refined palm oil, flour and industrial fuel.
Britannia took a nearly 3.5% price hike in Q2 through grammage cuts, which covered only part of the impact of cost inflation. Consequently, consolidated gross margin fell by around 200 basis points (bps) year-on-year and sequentially to 39.6%. Ebitda margin declined around 150 bps year-on-year to 18.3%. True, the recent fall in palm oil prices and a cut in edible oil duties could support margins in H2FY27. But for now, some brokerages have lowered their FY27 earnings estimates.