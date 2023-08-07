Britannia hit as local rivals return2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:52 PM IST
The main problem is that volume performance has been underwhelming. In Q1, volume was flat year-on-year, and revenue growth was price led.
Britannia Industries Ltd’s good run has hit a pause amid rising competitive intensity from local players, who have resurfaced with easing inflationary pressures. Britannia fought back by resorting to price corrections. This meant lower-than-expected consolidated total operating revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year to ₹4,011 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24). The margin performance was a letdown, too. Small wonder, Britannia’s shares fell by almost 3% on Monday.
