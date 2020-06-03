Britannia Industries’ investors have a Good Day after Q4FY20 results

The good news is that sales bounced back in April and May after the initial hiccup caused by the lockdown for the company. The Britannia stock has made a stunning recovery of about 67% from its 52-week lows seen on 23 March. Of course, valuations are not cheap. Currently, the shares trade at a pricey 48 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, according to Bloomberg. If the good run seen in April-May continues, Britannia’s high valuations may well sustain. After all, how many companies have reported an increase in sales during the lockdown?