Britannia Industries’ margins take a knock in Q1 as cost pressures bite

“In view of the pandemic and the hardship to the consumers, we were cautious with our price increases and aggressive on cost efficiencies," said Britannia in its earnings presentation. To cope with cost pressures, it will take judicious price increases ahead, and continue to drive cost efficiencies. Britannia was able to marginally increase its Ebitda margin vis-à-vis the March quarter, although the measure was down almost 470bps compared to last year’s June quarter to 16.3%.