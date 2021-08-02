Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britannia Industries' margins take a knock in Q1 as cost pressures bite

Britannia Industries’ margins take a knock in Q1 as cost pressures bite

Britannia was able to marginally increase its Ebitda margin vis-à-vis the March quarter, although the measure was down almost 470bps compared to last year’s June quarter to 16.3%. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 12:32 PM IST Pallavi Pengonda

  • Britannia’s valuations are relatively inexpensive compared to some of its peers. Currently, the stock trades at 40 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data

Britannia Industries Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY22) results were decent on the revenue front, despite a strong base last year. But inflationary pressures have been causing immense pain and that’s hurting margins.

Britannia’s consolidated gross profit margins in Q1 contracted 296 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 38.7%. One basis point is 0.01%. Gross margin was a down sequentially as well, falling 178bps. The company continued to see an increase in prices of palm oil and crude oil.

“In view of the pandemic and the hardship to the consumers, we were cautious with our price increases and aggressive on cost efficiencies," said Britannia in its earnings presentation. To cope with cost pressures, it will take judicious price increases ahead, and continue to drive cost efficiencies. Britannia was able to marginally increase its Ebitda margin vis-à-vis the March quarter, although the measure was down almost 470bps compared to last year’s June quarter to 16.3%.

Meanwhile, revenues declined 1% year-on-year to Rs3,352 crore on a strong base, given that Q1FY21 revenue growth stood at 26.4%. The company exceeded analysts’ estimates on revenues even as tailwinds from the pandemic were not expected to be as high this time around. Last year, Britannia reaped benefits of a sharp rise in-home consumption as consumers spent time indoors during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown. On a two-year CAGR basis, Britannia’s revenue growth for Q1FY21 stands at 12%, which is nothing to complain about. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.

To be sure, Britannia’s valuations are relatively inexpensive compared to some of its peers. Currently, the stock trades at 40 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data. However, it is not as if there are meaningful triggers for outperformance.

Going ahead, investors will closely follow Britannia’s strategy on price hikes to offset cost pressures. “We believe success of (at least few) new segments – Salty Snacks, Wafers, Croissants and ramp-up of adjacent categories – Dairy, Rusks, Cakes and now Milk Bikis in biscuits are imperative for re-rating," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 1 August. "While lower ad-spends in FY21 have driven higher profit growth versus revenue growth, FY22 is likely to be a low-profit-growth year," the brokerage firm added.

