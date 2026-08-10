Britannia could be in for a treat as key concerns ease

For Britannia Industries Ltd, the key overhang of dual pricing is now behind. Dual pricing caused a temporary disruption for the company in rural and wholesale channels in April and May, with normalization in June, the management said in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call.
So, the biscuit-maker’s year-on-year revenue growth towards the end of Q1 was in mid-teens. For the full quarter, Britannia’s consolidated operating revenues increased 9.5% year-on-year to ₹4,964 crore. Pricing normalization and continued media investments drove sequential market share gains.