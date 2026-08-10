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Britannia could be in for a treat as key concerns ease

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read10 Aug 2026, 05:45 AM IST
Packs at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 account for about 60% of Britannia's sales, making pricing and pack-size decisions particularly important for its margins and market share.
Packs at ₹5 and ₹10 account for about 60% of Britannia's sales, making pricing and pack-size decisions particularly important for its margins and market share.(Reuters)
Summary

Britannia’s dual-pricing overhang has eased, helping volumes and market share recover, but elevated input costs, higher ad spends and a rich valuation could limit the upside.

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For Britannia Industries Ltd, the key overhang of dual pricing is now behind. Dual pricing caused a temporary disruption for the company in rural and wholesale channels in April and May, with normalization in June, the management said in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call.

For Britannia Industries Ltd, the key overhang of dual pricing is now behind. Dual pricing caused a temporary disruption for the company in rural and wholesale channels in April and May, with normalization in June, the management said in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call.

So, the biscuit-maker’s year-on-year revenue growth towards the end of Q1 was in mid-teens. For the full quarter, Britannia’s consolidated operating revenues increased 9.5% year-on-year to 4,964 crore. Pricing normalization and continued media investments drove sequential market share gains.

So, the biscuit-maker’s year-on-year revenue growth towards the end of Q1 was in mid-teens. For the full quarter, Britannia’s consolidated operating revenues increased 9.5% year-on-year to 4,964 crore. Pricing normalization and continued media investments drove sequential market share gains.

Also Read | Britannia investors can't wait for a growth treat

Competing biscuit makers sold entry-level packs at interim price points such as 4.5 and 8.9 following GST adjustments, while Britannia stuck to 5 and 10 price points. This mismatch, referred to as dual pricing, led to uneven trade margins and some loss of market share for Britannia. Low-unit packs form 60% of Britannia’s sales, thus weighing on the pricing mix and margins.

Volumes rebound

Q1FY27 volume rose 9% on resilient demand across key markets, aided by broad-based consumption trends. The domestic general trade channel, which was under pressure in the last two quarters, recovered, with growth rates 1.5x faster in Q1FY27 than in FY26. Other alternate channels such as e-commerce and quick-commerce grew 2.5x the rate of general trade.

Key states—six states that contribute over 50% of domestic revenue—delivered 1.8x FY26 growth in Q1FY27, while other states grew double-digits at 1.3x the rate of key states. Adjacent categories of cakes, rusks, dairy and wafers reported double-digit growth.

Also Read | ITC looks past its worst quarter. Can the recovery last?

“After the past few quarters of low volume growth and market share erosion, Britannia now seems to have turned the corner on both counts, clawing back some of the share losses as the odd-MRP pack advantage enjoyed by competitors subsides,” said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) report dated 7 August.

Margin squeeze

Gross margin expanded year-on-year but contracted sequentially to 41.5%. Input cost inflation is emerging as a headwind. Costs of LPG/PNG, palm oil, sugar and milk stayed elevated. Only around 50% of commodity inflation was passed on in Q1FY27 through grammage cuts, with a large part of the impact expected in the coming quarters, implying about 3% pricing growth.

Q1FY27 Ebitda margin fell sequentially to 16.8%, missing consensus estimates amid increased advertisement spends. HDFC Securities notes that the next two quarters carry a high-margin base, so it expects around 50 basis points of margin moderation and low double-digit earnings growth.

International business was weak, as sales were impacted by the West Asia war. Operations, particularly in North America and West Asia, faced localized challenges, whereas markets in Africa, led by Kenya, showed robust performance.

Sequentially, international markets are beginning to stabilize and sales are likely to turn positive from Q2FY27, the management said.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Local playbook

Innovations continue to gain traction, with Britannia launching ‘Dubai Kunafa Croissant’ in Q1FY27. The management is looking to prioritize localization through region-specific business strategies, for which it has formed regional teams.

Overall, the outlook for Q2 appears relatively better.

“Britannia appears to have moved past its rough patch, with the new leadership revamping the execution team and sharpening its focus on reigniting growth across multiple fronts,” said HDFC Securities, adding that achieving diversification while holding stable margins will be the key ahead.

From its 52-week high of 6,336 seen in September, the stock is down 13% and trades at a rich FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 43, showed Bloomberg data.

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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketBritannia could be in for a treat as key concerns ease

Britannia could be in for a treat as key concerns ease

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read10 Aug 2026, 05:45 AM IST
Packs at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 account for about 60% of Britannia's sales, making pricing and pack-size decisions particularly important for its margins and market share.
Packs at ₹5 and ₹10 account for about 60% of Britannia's sales, making pricing and pack-size decisions particularly important for its margins and market share.(Reuters)
Summary

Britannia’s dual-pricing overhang has eased, helping volumes and market share recover, but elevated input costs, higher ad spends and a rich valuation could limit the upside.

Gift this article

For Britannia Industries Ltd, the key overhang of dual pricing is now behind. Dual pricing caused a temporary disruption for the company in rural and wholesale channels in April and May, with normalization in June, the management said in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call.

For Britannia Industries Ltd, the key overhang of dual pricing is now behind. Dual pricing caused a temporary disruption for the company in rural and wholesale channels in April and May, with normalization in June, the management said in the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings call.

So, the biscuit-maker’s year-on-year revenue growth towards the end of Q1 was in mid-teens. For the full quarter, Britannia’s consolidated operating revenues increased 9.5% year-on-year to 4,964 crore. Pricing normalization and continued media investments drove sequential market share gains.

So, the biscuit-maker’s year-on-year revenue growth towards the end of Q1 was in mid-teens. For the full quarter, Britannia’s consolidated operating revenues increased 9.5% year-on-year to 4,964 crore. Pricing normalization and continued media investments drove sequential market share gains.

Also Read | Britannia investors can't wait for a growth treat

Competing biscuit makers sold entry-level packs at interim price points such as 4.5 and 8.9 following GST adjustments, while Britannia stuck to 5 and 10 price points. This mismatch, referred to as dual pricing, led to uneven trade margins and some loss of market share for Britannia. Low-unit packs form 60% of Britannia’s sales, thus weighing on the pricing mix and margins.

Volumes rebound

Q1FY27 volume rose 9% on resilient demand across key markets, aided by broad-based consumption trends. The domestic general trade channel, which was under pressure in the last two quarters, recovered, with growth rates 1.5x faster in Q1FY27 than in FY26. Other alternate channels such as e-commerce and quick-commerce grew 2.5x the rate of general trade.

Key states—six states that contribute over 50% of domestic revenue—delivered 1.8x FY26 growth in Q1FY27, while other states grew double-digits at 1.3x the rate of key states. Adjacent categories of cakes, rusks, dairy and wafers reported double-digit growth.

Also Read | ITC looks past its worst quarter. Can the recovery last?

“After the past few quarters of low volume growth and market share erosion, Britannia now seems to have turned the corner on both counts, clawing back some of the share losses as the odd-MRP pack advantage enjoyed by competitors subsides,” said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) report dated 7 August.

Margin squeeze

Gross margin expanded year-on-year but contracted sequentially to 41.5%. Input cost inflation is emerging as a headwind. Costs of LPG/PNG, palm oil, sugar and milk stayed elevated. Only around 50% of commodity inflation was passed on in Q1FY27 through grammage cuts, with a large part of the impact expected in the coming quarters, implying about 3% pricing growth.

Q1FY27 Ebitda margin fell sequentially to 16.8%, missing consensus estimates amid increased advertisement spends. HDFC Securities notes that the next two quarters carry a high-margin base, so it expects around 50 basis points of margin moderation and low double-digit earnings growth.

International business was weak, as sales were impacted by the West Asia war. Operations, particularly in North America and West Asia, faced localized challenges, whereas markets in Africa, led by Kenya, showed robust performance.

Sequentially, international markets are beginning to stabilize and sales are likely to turn positive from Q2FY27, the management said.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Local playbook

Innovations continue to gain traction, with Britannia launching ‘Dubai Kunafa Croissant’ in Q1FY27. The management is looking to prioritize localization through region-specific business strategies, for which it has formed regional teams.

Overall, the outlook for Q2 appears relatively better.

“Britannia appears to have moved past its rough patch, with the new leadership revamping the execution team and sharpening its focus on reigniting growth across multiple fronts,” said HDFC Securities, adding that achieving diversification while holding stable margins will be the key ahead.

From its 52-week high of 6,336 seen in September, the stock is down 13% and trades at a rich FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 43, showed Bloomberg data.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketBritannia could be in for a treat as key concerns ease
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