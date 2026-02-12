What will drive Britannia’s growth after GST sugar rush fades?

For sustained long-term growth, the new management faces elevated competition from regional players, with eastern India seeing the highest intensity. While competitors cut prices of ₹5/ ₹10 packs to ₹4.5/ ₹9, Britannia opted to increase grammage. This pricing and pack-size confusion led to some revenue loss, management said, though the industry is now expected to fully migrate to ₹5/ ₹10 packs with higher grammage.