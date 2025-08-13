Britannia investors’ wait for ‘pure magic’ growth may get longer amid margin pressures
The hit from employee stock options was ₹52 crore in Q1FY26, making it a key contributor to the 20% year-on-year rise in employee costs to ₹242 crore. Is the stock's rich valuation justified?
Britannia Industries Ltd’s shares have beaten the Nifty FMCG index so far in 2025, gaining 12% versus a 3% drop in the sectoral index. But incremental gains in the stock may be tough for two main reasons. First, valuations aren’t enticing enough, keeping significant near-term upside at bay. Second, the recently declared June quarter (Q1FY26) results offered no triggers for the stock, with lacklustre volume and margin.