Britannia investors crave the treat of consistent volumes
Summary
- Volume grew at an estimated 5% year-on-year in Q3, well above the 0-1% growth achieved in the three previous quarters, but a good share of volume-growth benefits in Q3 vanished thanks to weak pricing.
Britannia Industries Ltd’s volume recovery in the December quarter (Q3FY24) has been quicker than anticipated. Volume growth is estimated at around 5% to 5.5% year-on-year in the quarter. For perspective, in the three quarters prior, volume growth was in the range of 0-1%. The management’s outlook on volumes is bright and it aspires to achieve high single-digit or double-digit growth over the medium term.