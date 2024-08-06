Britannia cracking volumes but margin may be soggy
Summary
- Britannia’s management said in the Q1FY25 earnings call that volume growth is now coming close to double digits.
MUMBAI : A key striking feature of Britannia Industries Ltd’s June quarter results is its high single-digit volume growth, estimated at 8% year-on-year, a multi-quarter high. However, pricing was weak, so revenue growth has lagged volume growth yet again. Britannia’s consolidated operating revenue increased by 4% year-on-year in the three months ended 30 June (Q1FY25) to ₹4,130 crore as pricing declined. Other operating revenue surged as much as 195% to ₹120 crore, mainly owing to the incentive received from the company’s Ranjangaon plant, which has now qualified as an ultra-mega plant. Thus, total operating revenue growth was 6% in Q1.