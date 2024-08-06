Britannia cracking volumes but margin may be soggy

Also Read: Why SBI is comfortably placed despite slow growth in deposits

However, investors seem to be factoring in the brighter picture adequately. Britannia’s shares have risen by 9% so far in 2024, but returns over the past year are higher at 21%, making valuations pricey. Nomura Global Markets Research values Britannia at a price-to-earnings multiple of 50 times on twelve months ended September 2026 forecasted earnings per share (EPS), which is in line with its five-year trading average. The broking firm has projected an EPS CAGR of 11% over FY24-FY27, arriving at a target price of ₹5,800 apiece. “Britannia trades at two-standard deviation above its five-year trading multiple," wrote Mihir P. Shah, an analyst at Nomura, in a 6 August report. On Tuesday, the Britannia stock closed at ₹5,839 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.89% against the 0.26% decline in the Nifty 50.