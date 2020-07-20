Britannia’s FY21 set to be a cakewalk but FY22 likely to be testing

Investors have acknowledged the good performance. So far this calendar year, the Britannia stock has increased by 25% at a time when the benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined by 10%. This also means valuations are not cheap. The stock trades at about 54 times trailing twelve months earnings. Inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to group firms while sequentially stable are still a matter of concern. Apart from how demand plays out, investors should watch out for the extent of cost savings that would sustain.