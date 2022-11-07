Britannia shares scale fresh high as Q2 earnings surpass expectations

“The company’s investments are starting to yield results, and BRIT delivered better-than-peers volume growth of 5% in Q2 despite significant price hikes, driven by: (1) increasing direct (rural) reach by 18% in H1FY23; (2) its focus on the Hindi-belt with a curated portfolio, which is growing about 20% faster than the company average; and (3) new launches and adjacent portfolio coming back to growth after two years of focusing on core," said a report by Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India). Post Q2, the broking firm has raised earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY23-25 and upgraded the stock to a ‘Buy’ rating in view of better volume and margin outlook.

