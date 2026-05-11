The Britannia Industries stock is down about 7% in the past two days after its March quarter (Q4FY26) volume growth came in at a subdued 5.5%. The biscuit maker’s total consolidated operating revenue growth stood at 6.5% year-on-year to ₹4,719 crore. Growth moderated in March compared with January-February, mainly due to supply disruptions in international business following the West Asia war. Further, the dual (lower) pricing issue due to competition in India also hurt Britannia’s growth in the wholesale/business-to-business channels, which account for about 25% of sales. Rivals operated at ₹4.5/9 price points, versus Britannia’s ₹5/10.
Britannia stock needs a treat of accelerated growth rates
About the Author
Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a decade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.
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