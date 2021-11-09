Severe cost inflation is eating into the margins of biscuit maker Britannia India Ltd. In the September quarter, the company’s consolidated gross margin contracted by around 500 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to 37.5%, which analysts note, is the lowest in the last eight years. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company declined around 3.5% intraday on the NSE on Tuesday.

Elevated prices of key inputs such as palm oil and packaging material pushed overall raw material inflation to 14%. However, the company’s management believes that margins should recover going ahead led by recent price increases across portfolio and cost-rationalisation measures.

Higher-than-anticipated cost inflation has overshadowed some other positives of Britannia’s September quarter earnings performance. For instance, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd note that this is the second consecutive quarter of Britannia surprising positively on growth on a tough base, lending comfort on the business’ ability to navigate through near-term growth challenges. The JM Financial report further added that, “More price-hikes could follow, but the same is unlikely to help take margin back to recent levels even in FY23E, if intensity of cost pressures persists."

Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd note while lower ad-spends in FY21 have driven higher profit growth vs revenue growth for Britannia, FY22 is likely to be a low-profit-growth year. So, the company’s approach on price increases amid raw material inflation will be key, said the domestic brokerage house in a report.

Further, analysts caution that given the concerns on cost inflation, the Britannia stock is likely to be lacklustre over the short-term. In the last one year, its shares have risen by a mere 2.5%, significantly underperforming Nifty FMCG index, which has risen by 28% in the said span. As far as valuations are concerned, the stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 50 times, which is lower than competitors.

