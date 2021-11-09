Britannia’s investors hit harder than expected amid cost inflation

Higher-than-anticipated cost inflation has overshadowed some other positives of Britannia’s September quarter earnings performance. For instance, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd note that this is the second consecutive quarter of Britannia surprising positively on growth on a tough base, lending comfort on the business’ ability to navigate through near-term growth challenges. The JM Financial report further added that, “More price-hikes could follow, but the same is unlikely to help take margin back to recent levels even in FY23E, if intensity of cost pressures persists."