Britannia far from hitting the sweet spot2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 12:35 AM IST
Britannia’s stock has risen as much as 21% on the National Stock Exchange from its lows seen in March
During the March quarter (Q4FY22), Britannia Industries saw mid-single digit volume growth, despite the sharp pricing growth. However, a quarter later, its volumes are estimated to have declined by about 2% during the three months ended June (Q1FY23). This, along with cost pressures, took a toll on the company’s Q1 earnings.