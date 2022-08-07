Britannia far from hitting the sweet spot

Britannia has told analysts it will take cumulative price hikes of 6-7% for the half year ending September (H1FY23) to cope with increased costs. “Correction in some of the key input prices from the peak should help and margins are likely to see a strong bounce back starting H2FY23," said analysts from Jefferies India in a 5 August report. Even so, a big challenge would be to increase volumes and margins simultaneously in the immediate future. Nomura expects near-term volumes to remain range-bound because of high price increases and impacted consumer wallets.

