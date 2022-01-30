Britannia’s Q3 margin drags, revenue shines

We actioned price hikes ahead of competition. But rise in prices of commodities and fuel hit profits, the company said

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Britannia Industries Ltd had to battle a tough cost environment during the December quarter (Q3FY22) owing to persistent commodity cost inflation. While the packaged foods company’s gross margin was expected to drop year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3, the extent of decline was more than expected. Last quarter, Britannia’s consolidated gross margin shrank as much as 518 basis points (bps) versus the year-ago period to 37.9%. One basis point is 0.01%. This is also the third consecutive quarter of y-o-y drop in Britannia’s gross margin. In Q1 and Q2, too, the company’s gross margin had dropped by 502bps and 296bps, y-o-y, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Industries Ltd had to battle a tough cost environment during the December quarter (Q3FY22) owing to persistent commodity cost inflation. While the packaged foods company’s gross margin was expected to drop year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3, the extent of decline was more than expected. Last quarter, Britannia’s consolidated gross margin shrank as much as 518 basis points (bps) versus the year-ago period to 37.9%. One basis point is 0.01%. This is also the third consecutive quarter of y-o-y drop in Britannia’s gross margin. In Q1 and Q2, too, the company’s gross margin had dropped by 502bps and 296bps, y-o-y, respectively.

The company said it continued to see an increase in commodity prices in Q3, with inflation about 4% sequentially and about 20% y-o-y. “We actioned price increases ahead of competition. But the upward trajectory in prices of commodities and fuel impacted profitability, which led us to action further price increases and accelerate cost efficiency programmes," said Britannia. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The company said it continued to see an increase in commodity prices in Q3, with inflation about 4% sequentially and about 20% y-o-y. “We actioned price increases ahead of competition. But the upward trajectory in prices of commodities and fuel impacted profitability, which led us to action further price increases and accelerate cost efficiency programmes," said Britannia. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

View Full Image Staying resilient Click on the image to enlarge

It is somewhat comforting that the gross margin has improved sequentially, though below expectations. Further, a fall in employee costs helped curb the drop in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin a bit. Ebitda margin dropped by 422bps y-o-y to 15.1%. The upshot: Ebitda in Q3 fell by 11.7% to about ₹540 crore. This is at a time when Britannia’s revenue performance beat expectations, with operating revenues increasing by 13.7% y-o-y to ₹3,531 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past one year, Britannia’s shares have declined by 2.6% vis-à-vis the 7.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Bloomberg data shows the stock trades at almost 43 times estimated earnings for FY23. While valuations may not seem demanding, near-term triggers for the stock appear limited. Hereon, investors would closely track the impact on volumes, owing to subdued rural demand. In general, easing commodity costs will bring much needed relief to consumer companies, including Britannia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}