Britannia’s solid Q3 margin takes the stock to a new high
Going ahead, it remains to be seen if margins sustain in the backdrop of a gradually recovering demand environment. An increase in competitive intensity would lead to rise in advertising and promotion expenses, which would weigh on Ebitda margins
Britannia Industries Ltd maintained strong margin performance in the December quarter (Q3FY23), surpassing expectations. This brightened investor sentiment and shares of the fast-moving consumer goods company hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,595 apiece on early deals on Thursday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×