Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Britannia’s solid Q3 margin takes the stock to a new high
Back

Britannia’s solid Q3 margin takes the stock to a new high

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 12:35 PM IST Vineetha Sampath
Britannia on Wednesday reported 152% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹932.40 crore. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Britannia on Wednesday reported 152% jump in consolidated net profit to 932.40 crore. (Photo: Mint)

Going ahead, it remains to be seen if margins sustain in the backdrop of a gradually recovering demand environment. An increase in competitive intensity would lead to rise in advertising and promotion expenses, which would weigh on Ebitda margins

Britannia Industries Ltd maintained strong margin performance in the December quarter (Q3FY23), surpassing expectations. This brightened investor sentiment and shares of the fast-moving consumer goods company hit a new 52-week high of 4,595 apiece on early deals on Thursday.

Driven by pricing actions, softening raw material inflation, and cost efficiency measures, Britannia’s Q3 consolidated gross margin rose by as much as 521 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to 42.3%. Gross margin was close to all-time high, and was the key driver for earnings beat, said analysts from Jefferies India. One basis point is 0.01%. Sequentially, gross margin was up 401bps.

Even so, the expansion in Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin was curbed due to rise in staff cost and employee expenses. The metric expanded 358bps y-o-y and 217bps sequentially to 17.6%

Analysts estimate Britannia’s Q3 volumes to have risen by about 3% y-o-y. This compares to a mid-single digit volume growth in Q2. As such, the 17% revenue growth in Q3 was price led. The company said that it has been consistently gaining market share over the past 39 quarters. It widened its footprint in adjacent categories such as croissant and cakes. Further, new products which include Biscafe, Golmaal, and Marble cake are seeing increased traction among consumers.

Going ahead, it remains to be seen if margins sustain in the backdrop of a gradually recovering demand environment. An increase in competitive intensity would lead to rise in advertising and promotion expenses, which would weigh on Ebitda margins.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In the last one year, shares of Britannia have risen nearly 26%. The stock has seen re-rating in recent months on the back of better-than-expected earnings. Britannia trades at about 51 times its FY24 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Valuations appear steep, and could limit meaningful near-term upsides.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout