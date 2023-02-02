Britannia’s solid Q3 margin takes the stock to a new high

Analysts estimate Britannia’s Q3 volumes to have risen by about 3% y-o-y. This compares to a mid-single digit volume growth in Q2. As such, the 17% revenue growth in Q3 was price led. The company said that it has been consistently gaining market share over the past 39 quarters. It widened its footprint in adjacent categories such as croissant and cakes. Further, new products which include Biscafe, Golmaal, and Marble cake are seeing increased traction among consumers.