Britannia’s stock up 5% as Q4 volume satiates, but margin pressure linger

There is excitement around the packaged foods company’s volume performance for the fourth quarter of FY22 (Q4FY22). Even as steep price hikes were taken, Britannia said it reported a mid-single digit volume growth in Q4, which was better than expectations. This also comes at a time when rural demand is subdued. “Volume growth seems to be holding on despite sharp price increases of about 10%, driven two-thirds by grammage cuts in convenience price-point packs (about 40% of sales) and one-third from MRP increases," said analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 3 May. The analysts added, “Britannia’s Q4FY22 volume growth of about +4% year-on-year (three-year CAGR: +4%) was above our forecast and Bloomberg consensus estimate of about +2.5% and +1% year-on-year (y-o-y), respectively." CAGR is compound annual growth rate.