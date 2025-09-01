BSE weathered past Sebi curbs better than Angel One
Sebi’s push to cool derivatives trading has impacted Angel One more than BSE.
Shares of BSE Ltd and Angel One have come under pressure following the comments of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on 21 August, suggesting further curbs on equity derivatives, specifically the weekly expiries on Nifty and Sensex. Both stocks are seen as capital market plays, with significant revenue exposure to options trading. BSE is the only listed equity exchange, and Angel One is a prominent listed discount broker; competitors Zerodha and Groww are still unlisted.