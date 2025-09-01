On the other hand, for Angel One, the hit on broking revenue from Sebi’s measures is more pronounced. Here, the focus should be on the number of orders, unlike the ADPT in the case of BSE. Its total number of orders in the F&O segment (bifurcation into futures and options is not available and does not matter much as both are charged at ₹20 per order) fell by 25% sequentially in Q4FY25 to 23 crore and then recovered marginally by 5% sequentially to 24.1 crore in Q1FY26. Even so, this is 22% lower than the order volumes in Q3FY25 before the earlier Sebi curbs were fully effective. In short, Sebi’s measures to curb F&O activity have not dampened BSE’s revenue even as Angel One has suffered.