BSE Ltd on Wednesday said its new surveillance rules will be restricted to only certain stocks as it sought to soothe investor nerves rattled by its previous circular that triggered a sell-off in small and mid-cap stocks.

The new rules will be imposed on only securities that meet specific criteria and will be effective from 23 August, the Mumbai-based stock exchange said in a clarification to its circular issued earlier this week.

BSE said the new framework is applicable to BSE-exclusive securities in groups such as X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, Y. The new rules will apply to securities priced at ₹10 and above as on review date, while the market capitalization should be less than ₹1,000 crore.

“Accordingly, the shortlisted securities shall have 6 monthly, 1 yearly, 2 yearly and 3 yearly price band in place of weekly, monthly, quarterly price band," BSE said in its circular.

Securities placed in the add-on price band framework will stay in the framework for at least 30 days and will be eligible to move out only if it does not meet the new surveillance measures thereafter, BSE said. It said a review of the shortlisted securities such as inclusion or exclusion will be carried out on a monthly basis, and the add-on price bands will be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities.

In case of corporate actions of a material nature like rights issue, bonus issue, merger, amalgamation and takeover, the rules will be applicable on the new adjusted base price. The exchange has released a list of 31 securities on which the framework will be applicable. These companies include Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd, Garware Synthetics Ltd, Saraswati Commercial India Ltd, Texel Industries Ltd, Siel Financial Services Ltd and Pan Electronics India Ltd.

The circular issued on Monday said exchanges in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced surveillance measures such as graded surveillance measures (GSM), additional surveillance measures (LT-ASM), short-term additional surveillance measures (ST-ASM) and trade-for-trade (TT).

“In continuation with our endeavour to maintain market integrity and curb excessive price movement in securities listed exclusively on BSE trading platform, a need has been felt to further strengthen the extant surveillance measures. Accordingly, a new surveillance framework viz. add-on price band framework is being introduced by the exchange for securities listed exclusively on BSE trading platform," BSE said.

Fearing the impact of the new measures, the BSE Small and BSE Midcap indices fell 2-4% in the past three days.

Analysts, however, termed it as a knee-jerk reaction and said a correction in this segment was overdue as these stocks have seen a massive rally, especially after the covid outbreak in March 2020.

“Both mid and smallcap segments have jumped significantly in the past 1.5 years, and a correction was due. The BSE circuit will not impact all stocks, but stocks in some groups," said Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities.

Since March last year, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices soared 134% and 192%, respectively, outpacing the 110% and 144% rise in the benchmark Sensex and Nifty, respectively. In 2021, the BSE Midcap has surged 26% while BSE Smallcap rose 43%, outperforming a 14% and 16% rise in Sensex and Nifty, respectively.

However, in August, both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap fell 2-3.5%, compared with gains of 3-4% of Sensex and Nifty.

On Wednesday, the BSE Midcap index ended flat, slipping 0.2%, while the BSE Smallcap was down 0.8%. The broader markets were volatile, with the BSE Sensex closing 0.05% down at 54,525.93.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.