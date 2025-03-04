Markets
BSE Ltd stock tanks on Sebi proposal to tighten F&O rules. Are investors overreacting?
Summary
- Investors fear trading volumes may drop further if Sebi’s recommendations are implemented. But a deep dive into Sebi’s consultation paper indicates that the actual impact of the recommendations could indeed be small.
BSE Ltd stock is down about 20% since closing at ₹5,609 on 24 February, owing to a new consultation paper from markets regulator Sebi later that day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more